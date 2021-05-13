May 13, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Derik De Bruin - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD of Equity Research



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Derik De Bruin, the senior life science diagnostics tools analyst from Bank of America. Welcome to our 2021 Virtual Viva Las Vegas Healthcare Conference. Our next company presenting today is Pacific Biosciences. And with us today from PacBio is President and CEO, Christian Henry; and Chief Financial Officer, Susan Kim. Christian, Susan, welcome. Thank you for being here and participating in our virtual casino fest.



With that in mind, Christian, I'll turn it over to you. I know you want to make some opening remarks, and then we'll jump right into Q&A. So all yours, sir.



Christian O. Henry - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



That sounds great. Thanks, Derik, and it's great to see everyone, and we appreciate being here today, thank you to BofA Securities. Before I get started, I need to tell you about our safe harbor. I've been asked to remind you that my comments could include forward