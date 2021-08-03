Aug 03, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Todd Friedman - Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. - Director of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Pacific Biosciences Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



With me today are Christian Henry, President and Chief Executive Officer; Susan Kim, Chief Financial