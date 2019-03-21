Q4 2018 Patrizia Immobilien AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Karim Bohn - PATRIZIA Immobilien AG - CFO & Member of the Managing Board



Thank you, Constantinos, and good afternoon, everyone, to our earnings call on the full year 2018 financials. 2018 was a very active year for PATRIZIA. We integrated 4 companies into one and at the same time continued to serve our clients with very high quality, which is also reflected in the great results we produced for the full year of 2018.



We grew our assets under management by 87.3% to EUR 41 billion. And broken down by geography today, we manage 63% or EUR 26 billion in Germany and 37% or EUR 15 billion outside of Germany. The achieved AUM are in line with our guidance to slightly -- to increase our AUM to slightly above EUR 40 billion. With increase in AUM, we also significantly increased our operating income by 72%