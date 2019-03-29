Full Year 2018 Polytec Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 29, 2019 / NTS GMT

Peter Haidenek - Polytec Holding AG - CFO & Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our call on the POLYTEC 2018 financial year.



I'd like to start with some remarks on the consolidated profit and loss account and with -- starting with the sales revenues, which have been down by EUR 40 million to EUR 636.4 million. Actually, we had the business with commercial vehicles which was up by EUR 10 million, and hence the downturn of the remaining areas of business was actually EUR 50 million and consists as follows. We had EUR 6 million less of tooling and engineering sales. This one nonautomotive client who gave us some headache during the year, precisely starting with February 2018 and lasting until the end of September 2018, caused EUR 14 million of sales loss. And the remaining EUR 30 million were due to the WLTP emission standards and the problems -- the vast majority of our clients had to apply with this new European Union standard the diesel issue we had to experience after 2.5 years, with almost none of negative influences on our business running into that diesel issue which