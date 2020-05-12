May 12, 2020 / 06:20PM GMT

Michael Leonidovich Ryskin - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Associate



All right. Thank you for joining us. My name is Mike Ryskin. I'm on the Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team, but also have the privilege of covering the Animal Health space. And for our next session, joining us is Phibro Animal Health. We're joined by Jack Bendheim, Chairman, President and CEO; and Dick Johnson, CFO.



Thank you for taking the time, and thank you for being with us today.



Jack Clifford Bendheim - Phibro Animal Health Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thank you for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - AssociateJust to really right -- get into it right off the bat, I think we'll start with a big question first that's been on everyone's mind, and that's the impact of COVID-19 on the livestock markets. You guys obviously gave us a very timely update last week on your earnings call on what you're seeing, but I'd like to