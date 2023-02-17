Q4 2022 Precise Biometrics AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers: CEO, Patrick HÃ¶ijer; CFO, Annika Freij. Please go ahead.



Patrick HÃ¶ijer - Precise Biometrics AB - CEO & CCO, Digital Identity



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's webcast, where we will run you through the Precise year-end report for 2022. I'm Patrick HÃ¶ijer, CEO of Precise. By my side I have our CFO, Annika Freij.



Before me and Annika will start running you through the results and operational progress, let me start off by highlighting that the fourth quarter was a period that we delivered operationally in line with our strategy for both our business units, Algo and Digital Identity. This gives me comfort that we are well positioned for long-term growth once the mobile market returns to normal levels.



So this is the agenda for today's presentation: We will walk you through the quarterly highlights, and then give you an operational and financial update.