Q1 2019 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the First Quarter 2019 Presentation for PCI Biotech. My name is Per Walday, I'm the CEO of PCI Biotech, and I have with me also Ronny Skuggedal, who's the CFO. We will start by reviewing the highlights and thereafter, look deeper into the 3 different programs that we are developing. And thereafter, [present] a view on the financial figures and end with the outlook. And after that, we will open up for questions that is from the audience both here in the room and also from via the webcast.



Please also note our general disclaimer. So with that, let's go into the highlights.



To start with fimaCHEM. The first sites for the pivotal RELEASE study is now open for enrollment. This is the pivotal study with a gestation intent for bile duct cancer. We have now started this and will start it with 2 treatments -- up to 2 treatments of all the patients after we now had also the successful safety read-out in the Phase I extension confirmed by the Cohort Review Committee. The full Phase I study is with this completed, and