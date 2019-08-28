Half Year 2019 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 28, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our PCI Biotech's Second Quarter and First Half 2019 Report Webcast. My name is Per Walday, I'm the CEO of PCI Biotech. I have with me also Ronny Skuggedal who is the CFO, and we have in the audience also the Chairman of the Board, Hans Peter BÃ¸hn.



We will begin with the highlights for the first half 2019 and then follow that by a closer look at our 3 different development programs and after that an overview of financial figures and outlook for the coming year. After that, we will open up for questions from the room as well as questions submitted in through the web link.



So let's start with the highlights for first half 2019. fimaCHEM, our lead program, the first patient was enrolled into the RELEASE study in the first half. We have had regulatory and ethic approvals for the RELEASE study progressing very well, achieved in 2/3 of the planned countries that we will have totally in this is study including the United States. We have also now almost half of the RELEASE study sites opened and actively screening