Q3 2019 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 27, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to PCI Biotech's Third Quarter Presentation 2019. My name is Per Walday. I'm the CEO of PCI Biotech, and I have with me also Ronny Skuggedal who is the CFO of PCI Biotech.



So we will start with going through a bit around the background and technology of the company, then moving into the highlights. And after that, going more into details in the 3 different programs before we end up with talking about the outlook.



So to start a bit with the company. So PCI Biotech is developing a platform technology, the platform technology is called Photochemical Internalization. It has been invented here at the Radium Hospital in the building next to where we are today. And we are developing this specific technology in 3 different programs. We call them fimaCHEM, fimaVACC and fimaNAc. It's all based on the same platform technology, but it addresses 3 different areas of unmet medical need.



The first one is to enhance locally the effect of chemotherapeutics that are already approved. And this is the lead program that