Q4 2019 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to PCI Biotech fourth quarter and interim full year presentation for 2019.



My name is Per Walday. I am the CEO of PCI Biotech. I have with me also Ronny Skuggedal, who is the CFO. And in the audience we also have our most recent Board member, Hilde Furberg, present.



And we will start by just giving a background of the company and the development pipeline before going into the highlights of the fourth quarter and thereafter talk a little more into the depth of the different development programs that we have before ending it with the outlook and finances. We will open up for questions from the audience after the presentation. And we also have a webcast of this presentation, so we are also opening up for questions from the web.



So let's start. What is PCI Biotech? We are a company based on a platform technology developed by the Radium Hospital here in Oslo. It is called photochemical internalization, thereby PCI. We are focusing on oncology and we have a pipeline of 3 different programs. We call these