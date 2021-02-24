Q4 2020 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to PCI Biotech Fourth Quarter and Interim Full Year 2020 Presentation Webcast. My name is Per Walday, I'm the CEO of PCI Biotech. And I have with me also the CFO, Ronny Skuggedal.



We will start by going through the background of the company before looking at 2020 in review and then the specifics of the highlights of the fourth quarter before a more deep dive into the details on the different programs and the outlook for the coming period.



We have a webcast console here, which means that it's possible to sending questions through the webcast, and we will take those at the very end of the presentation. Before we do that, we will also open up for calls to ask questions through a call facility, and you can see on the screen now the details surrounding that call.



Okay. So without further due, let's go into the presentation. So PCI Biotech is a listed company at the Oslo Stock Exchange. We are developing a specific technology called photochemical internalisation, PCI, and we are developing that in 3 different