May 07, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Ronny Skuggedal - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CFO
Yes, good morning and welcome to PCI Biotech's Q1 Presentation held here at Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park. My name is Ronny Skuggedal, and I'm the CFO of the company. Unfortunately, I need to inform you that our CEO, Per Walday, is acute ill, so I need to take this presentation on short notice. That's, of course, unfortunate, but I will do my best.
So before we start with the presentation, please notice our important notice and disclaimer. At the end of the presentation, we will have a Q&A session, open both through our telephone conference facility, where you can dial-in for questions; but you can also, as usual, post questions through the webcast console. We will start the Q&A sessions with the telephone conference facility. And you can find the details both in the slides and in the invite for the presentation.
So first, a couple of words, intro words about PCI Biotech. We have an enabling technology, enabling intracellular delivery. We use this platform technology for 3 different programs: fimaCHEM, our lead program, now in
Q1 2021 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript
May 07, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
