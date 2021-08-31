Q2 2021 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to the interim report for second quarter in first half of 2021 for PCI Biotech. My name is Per Walday, I'm the CEO of PCI Biotech, and I have with me Ronny Skuggedal, who is the CFO of PCI Biotech.



First, please pay attention to this important notice. We have in this conference now webcast, but also a phone line, and you have all the information on this slide for how you can post questions through the webcast or through the phone live after the presentation.



I will start the presentation with going through PCI Biotech, the company in general and the technology specifically, and then review each of the 3 different programs a bit more in detail before we go to -- through the financial numbers and the outlook at the end. And then we take questions. I think we start with live questions, and then we will go over to the questions from the webcast at the end.



So first, PCI Biotech. PCI is an oncology-focused pipeline company. We are developing a specific technology, photochemical internalization. We have 3 different