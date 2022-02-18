Q4 2021 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 18, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Feb 18, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Corporate Participants
* Per Walday
PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO
* Ronny Skuggedal
PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CFO
Conference Call Participants
* Adam Karlsson
ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA, Research Division - Research Analyst
Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO
Good morning, and welcome to PCI Biotech Fourth Quarter and Preliminary Full Year 2021 Presentation. My name is Per Walday. I'm the CEO of PCI Biotech. And I have with me also Ronny Skuggedal, who is the CFO of PCI Biotech. Note that on this slide, we have details surrounding a Q&A session that will come live after the presentation. So please use these details if you want to call in and ask questions. This is a live presentation but also webcast presentation. But to ask questions, you can either put them through the webcast or call in and ask them directly. Please also pay attention to
