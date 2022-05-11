Q1 2022 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Per Walday - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to PCI Biotech First Quarter 2022 Presentation. My name is Per Walday. I'm the CEO of PCI Biotech, and I have with me today also Ronny Skuggedal, who is the CFO; and Amir Snapir, who is the CMO. After the presentation, we will have a Q&A session, which will be through both the teleconference and the webcast console. So please pay attention to the details here. If you want to ask a question, you need to call in and do this if you want to do it verbally. Otherwise, please use the webcast. Also, please pay attention to this important notice and disclaimer.



So what we are going to review today, first, to start with the highlights of the first quarter '22 and then an operational review, the clinical and preclinical programs and then ending it with key financials and outlook before we have the question-and-answer session afterwards.



So let me start by going through the highlights. So fimaVACC is our lead program now, and this is progressing towards initiation of a Phase II clinical proof-of-concept study. This study has a