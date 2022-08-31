Q2 2022 PCI Biotech Holding ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Hans Peter Bohn - PCI Biotech Holding ASA - Independent Chairman



Second quarter presentation. I'm Hans Peter BÃ¸hn, I'm the Chairman of the Board. And with me here today, I have Ronny Skuggedal, our CEO; and I have Morten Luhr, our Strategic Alliance Manager and Business Development Manager.



2022, to say the least, has been a difficult year for PCI Biotech. At the beginning of the year, we were forced to abandon our lead project with fimaChem in bile duct cancer, as you know. And later now, we discovered that -- we found that there was not sufficient interest among our shareholders and the finance community to finance our backup project with fimaVACC in head and neck cancer.



As a result, we were -- or we decided to close down and wind down the part of the company that is capable of running clinical trials. As a result, we now have an organization -- or we will get an organization with approximately half the number of employees as we had at the beginning of the year. Needless to say, this has been difficult for employees as well as for shareholders as well and also our partners and