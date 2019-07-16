Q2 2019 Strongpoint ASA Pre-Recorded Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2019 / 06:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



StrongPoint is a retail technology company. What does that mean? Well, in StrongPoint's case, it means 2 things. On the one hand side, we provide in-store productivity solutions such as Self-Checkout solutions, electronic shelf labels, cash management systems and more; and on the other hand side, we provide online solutions for the logistics and back-end operations.



So why is it great to be StrongPoint today? Well, StrongPoint is benefiting tremendously from the growth in e-commerce on the one hand side because we have retailers that wants to move into e-commerce and need the support and expertise from a company like StrongPoint, and on the other hand side also because revenues in the stores are being set under pressure from the growth in e-commerce, meaning we need to improve the operations in the stores. So that is what I call the double opportunity for a company like StrongPoint.



As for the financials, I'm very pleased to announce that the second quarter 2019 figures are seeing a tremendous growth in underlying revenue. I'm saying underlying