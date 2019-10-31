Q3 2019 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 07:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this third quarter presentation with StrongPoint. With me today, I have Hilde Horn Gilen, who will be going through some of the more detailed financials. But allow me to take you through the short introduction as well as the highlights for this quarter. And in the end, we'll, of course, have time for Q&A, in particular, from this first row.



StrongPoint is a retail technology company. Our mission is to drive retailers' productivity by providing them with innovative, integrated technology solutions. In a way, I'd like to say we are the lifebuoy of retailers. And there's the one big animal called e-commerce that's driving both the opportunity for us to be the lifebuoy, but also what I'd like to call the double opportunity.



E-commerce takes away, whether you like it or not, sales from stores. Sales going from the brick-and-mortar stores online, it ensures that you get a continued margin squeeze in the stores. You typically have the same sort of real estate costs, labor costs, et cetera, and hence, you get the