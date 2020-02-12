Q4 2019 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 12, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Okay. Welcome, everybody, to this wonderful Friday -- I'm sorry, February, 2020, the fourth quarter results for StrongPoint. But not least, also the unveil of the strategy update session that we're going to have immediately after the quarterly results. So with me today, I have Hilde, our CFO, who you'll get to -- get some more acquaintance with. But yes, ready to start?



Hilde Horn Gilen - StrongPoint ASA - CFO



Absolutely.



Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



We're ready to start. Okay. So normally, we do a little bit of an introduction of StrongPoint. This time, we're going to keep the intro extremely short and rather put more emphasis on that when we go through the strategy update. Nevertheless, we'll take some time to go through the highlights and key figures for Q4, and then also open up for some Q&A in the end for the Q4 results. And then again, immediately afterwards, we're going to have a broader and longer session with our strategy update.



Okay. Ready to