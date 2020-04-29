Q1 2020 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 06:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. My name is Jacob Tveraabak, I am the CEO of StrongPoint. I will be presenting the Q1 results and highlights so far, this year, together with Hilde Gilen, who's here with me. This time, we will do this quarterly presentation solely on webcast from our offices, just outside Oslo. So I hope you're following us on the webcast.



Given the fact that we are on the webcast, we will not be opening for Q&A session as we normally have. However, both Hilde, as the Investor Relations responsible, and myself will be available for any questions after this session. So let's jump straight to it. And the highlights for the quarter as well as some further details that Hilde will take us through.



The 3 highlights that we'd like to bring out to you as investors are the following: Number one, the fact that we have a solid financial performance in this Q1, so despite the COVID-19 effects that you might expect. Number two, that we are have taken a number of measures, given the situation, and we will go through those measures in somewhat more