Strongpoint ASA Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 22, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Morthen Johannessen - StrongPoint ASA - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and very welcome to StrongPoint's Extraordinary General Meeting here at Slynga, StrongPoint's headquarter.



When I stood here back in April, and we had our ordinary general meeting, I said that I hope that, that was the only time we should do a digital general meeting, but COVID-19 has proven me wrong on that one, so here we go again in a digital version.



We have a very brief agenda. And I've been asked to chair the meeting as Chairman of StrongPoint. My name is Morthen Johannessen. In order to co-sign the protocol and the minutes from this general meeting, Hilde, our CFO, will do so.



We have some formalities in terms of counting the shares that we have got prior to the meeting and also approving the notice and agenda before we go into the 2 specific items that's behind this call for this extraordinary meeting. That's a proposal for a dividend for the financial year 2019 and it's also an approval that we are asking for a long-term incentive program for the management of the company.



Formalities