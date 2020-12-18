StrongPoint ASA - Special Call Transcript

Dec 18, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Now good afternoon, and welcome to this WebEx, where we will be talking a little bit more about the announced divestment of the Cash Security business of StrongPoint. My name is Jacob Tveraabak. I am the CEO of StrongPoint. And I have Hilde Horn Gilen with me, our CFO, we will take you through some of the highlights of this transaction.



So first of all, the divestment of Cash Security should come as no surprise for those of you that have been following StrongPoint. We have a retail technology focus. And the divestment of our Cash Security business will support us in having additional focus on our retail technology business.



We're also very pleased about the price that we have been able to get for Cash Security. We have had several interested parties. So we do feel very confident about the right market price for the Cash Security business. And likewise, it is also very pleasing as a seller to know that the Cash Security business that we have been having under our umbrella for many, many years is going into the Cennox family with a very complementary