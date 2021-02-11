Q4 2020 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 07:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Welcome, everybody, and welcome to this fourth quarter presentation of StrongPoint. The figures itself will be followed by a longer strategy update session by myself and our CFO, Hilde Horn Gilen.



So today's agenda for the Q4 results is going to be straight into the figures and highlights, and then we'll talk more about StrongPoint and its strategic ambitions for 2025 and the journey ahead.



So highlights. First of all, we are now delivering very strong financial figures in Q4. We also had a number of customer success cases that we'll talk a little bit about. And then lastly, we believe also that we have been and are on the path to achieving the 2025 strategic ambitions.



Looking at the overall revenue. The revenue growth is massive, 56%. Of course, I'd say impacted to a large extent by the compensation for the move of our labels production in Norway. However, and nevertheless, even without this compensation, we are looking at a 34%, so 34% revenue growth, which I believe is unprecedented in the history of StrongPoint.



When we dig