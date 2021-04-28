Strongpoint ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Morthen Johannessen - StrongPoint ASA - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to StrongPoint's Ordinary General Meeting. My name is Morthen Johannessen, and I'm the Chairman of the Board.



Due to the pandemic, we also, this year, have to do a streamed version of our General Meeting. I closed the meeting last year by saying that I was hoping to see you all in a standard conference room, and I can also repeat this year that I still hope to see you all in an ordinary conference room next year.



I will chair the meeting, and when we have finished, Hilde, our CFO, will cosign the protocol and the minutes of the meeting. We have a rather standard agenda for the meeting. So I suggest that we just dive into it.



Record of attending shareholders and votes. Sky high, I think, is all-time high, with 17,707,705, a lot of 7 in that votes that we received, which is almost 40% of the issued shares. So thanks a lot for all of you for sending it in. We have not received any other suggestions for the agenda. So I think we can view the notice and the agenda as approved.



The annual