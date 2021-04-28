Q1 2021 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



This Jacob Tveraabak. I am the CEO of StrongPoint. And with me today, I have Hilde Horn Gilen, as always, to present some additional financial figures.



I'd say as normal, I will be going through some of the highlights of the quarter. And then we will be having some additional financial information.



So highlights in Q1. Well, number one, we believe there is a very solid and strong financial performance, which I will dig more into in just a few seconds. Secondly, we are seeing continued success in a number of customer areas, which I'll also talk more about, and in particular one deal we are very, very proud to have achieved. And lastly, I will be talking about how we are progressing on the 2025 strategic ambitions that we have set forth.



So overall, looking at the revenue figures, we are growing at a strong 15% organic growth. So this growth is stemming primarily from our Baltic and Swedish operations, which have been doing very strong this quarter. And I must say, with 15% growth this quarter, I'm pretty pleased about the overall top line