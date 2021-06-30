Jun 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Welcome, everybody, to this investor presentation following the earlier announced Labels divestment we did this week. I'll just jump straight to it. We said earlier this week announced the sale of our Labels business unit to industrial group, Volati, in Sweden. Very pleased about having ensured that our Labels business now has a natural owner with full focus on the labels business, where I'm sure it will continue to thrive.



For StrongPoint, we have seen a financial gain of NOK 165 million. We're not at liberty to disclose the exact transaction enterprise value, but I can reveal so much that we're very, very pleased about this transaction. This also continues the journey that we've had with the divestment of Cash Security Q4 last year and now with Labels to provide StrongPoint becoming the pure retail technology company that we have been seeking it to become.



So what does it mean to be a retail technology company? At StrongPoint, we focus our efforts on grocery retail. There are certain spillover effects to other retail verticals, but grocery retail