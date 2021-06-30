Jun 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO
Welcome, everybody, to this investor presentation following the earlier announced Labels divestment we did this week. I'll just jump straight to it. We said earlier this week announced the sale of our Labels business unit to industrial group, Volati, in Sweden. Very pleased about having ensured that our Labels business now has a natural owner with full focus on the labels business, where I'm sure it will continue to thrive.
For StrongPoint, we have seen a financial gain of NOK 165 million. We're not at liberty to disclose the exact transaction enterprise value, but I can reveal so much that we're very, very pleased about this transaction. This also continues the journey that we've had with the divestment of Cash Security Q4 last year and now with Labels to provide StrongPoint becoming the pure retail technology company that we have been seeking it to become.
So what does it mean to be a retail technology company? At StrongPoint, we focus our efforts on grocery retail. There are certain spillover effects to other retail verticals, but grocery retail
Strongpoint ASA To Discuss The 2025 Strategy - Sale of its Labels Business Call Transcript
Jun 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...