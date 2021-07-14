Q2 2021 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Q2 presentation of StrongPoint results. My name is Jacob Tveraabak. I will be presenting the main highlights today as the CEO. And with me, as always, I have Hilde Horn Gilen, our CFO.



Before diving into the Q2 figures as such, I want to provide a short intro of StrongPoint to the, hopefully, satisfaction of both existing and, of course, new shareholders.



So StrongPoint. Why on earth are we starting with a slide like this? Well, with the pandemic, there's -- has been -- is an unprecedented growth in grocery e-commerce. We are starting to get our fair share of attention both in Europe, in U.K. and overseas, as shown in some of these fabrications -- or publications that have been out there recently.



And why is e-commerce so important for StrongPoint? Well, this is really the reason or the foundation behind, what we call, the double opportunity. So e-commerce is driving, on the one hand side, the margin pressure in the stores as more and more of the sales are going outside stores, leaving an