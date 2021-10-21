Q3 2021 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2021 / 06:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to StrongPoint's third quarter presentation. My name is Jacob Tveraabak. I am the CEO of StrongPoint. And with me, as always, I have Hilde Horn Gilen, our CFO, to present some additional financial figures.



We have an agenda that looks like this. I'm going to give a short introduction maybe in particular to our new shareholders about StrongPoint. Then secondly, we're going into the Q3 results and highlights, and then Hilde will take over to go through additional financial figures.



So StrongPoint, we are a retail technology company. And we keep reemphasizing the double opportunity for StrongPoint. And this double opportunity stems really out of e-commerce. So the growth in e-commerce, in retail and grocery retail specifically, are driving 2 trends that provides 2 solution or opportunities for StrongPoint.



Number one is that the e-commerce growth in grocery retail is taking more and more of the store revenue moving outside the store and, hence, putting pressure on the margins in store. That provides an opportunity