Q4 2021 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 15, 2022 / 07:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Welcome everybody to this Q4 presentation. My name is Jacob Tveraabak, I'm the CEO. And with me as always have our CFO, Hilde Horn Gilen. Well normally we go straight into the Q4 results, but what a morning. Of course, we have to talk a little bit about the acquisition that we announced, that we are in a process of doing in the UK, last night.



Air Link Group is our first acquisition, since we announced our 2025 strategic ambitions. We said back then that we would be growing to NOK 2.5 billion. During the last 2 years, we have divested our Cash Security and Labels business, and we're now substituting that with other retail technology business and ALS being the first of those.



I'm very proud that this is making a strong point to go significantly and materially into the U.K. market and the Ireland market. And if we're using the 2021 financial statements, we will be adding some NOK 240 million to the revenue and that was really 10% EBITDA margin. So it's a nice and decent sized operation that we're now adding to the StrongPoint business.



The