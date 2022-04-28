Q1 2022 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this first quarter presentation of StrongPoint's results. My name is Jacob Tveraabak. I'm the CEO of StrongPoint. And as always, I have Hilde Horn Gilen with me here today to present some figures as well.



We have an agenda that goes like this. I will be giving you a short recap of what StrongPoint does. We'll then go through the Q1 highlights and figures and then I'll leave it to Hilde for even more detailed financial figures. So StrongPoint is all about leveraging what we call the double opportunity.



We see -- have seen and are believing in the future, e-commerce to continue growing. And there are 2 effects of e-commerce. One is the margin pressure it puts on the brick-and-mortar stores, which leads the stores inevitably having to become more efficient and technology solutions is an obvious part of that. That's number one.



Number two is the fact that e-commerce in and of itself drives more demand for e-commerce logistics solutions. And StrongPoint offers the full range of last mile solutions as