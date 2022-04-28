Strongpoint ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Morthen Johannessen - StrongPoint ASA - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and welcome to StrongPoint's AGM. I hope a lot of you also have had the opportunity to follow our Q1 presentation this morning, with a lot of good news coming out from our management team.



My name is Morthen Johannessen, I'm the Chairman of the Board, and I've also been asked to chair this meeting. When the meeting is done, Hilde Gilen, our CFO, will cosign the protocol from the meeting.



We have a pretty straightforward agenda for today's AGM, so I suggest that we just dive into it. First, formalities. We have received 9.5 million votes in advance, that's just about -- just above 20% of our total issued shares. And the -- both the notice and the agenda itself has then been approved.



Then next point, approval of the annual accounts and the annual report for 2021. I would like to suggest to all of you that you spend some time on our annual report. It's a lot of very useful information there. It's not just historical numbers. But if you really want to get a good understanding of StrongPoint's business and