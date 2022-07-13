Q2 2022 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this second quarter presentation by StrongPoint. My name is Jacob Tveraabak. I'm the CEO of StrongPoint. And with me, as always, I have our CFO, Hilde Horn Gilen, who will be taking you through some additional financial information.



As always, I would like to start with a brief description of StrongPoint, what StrongPoint does and then moving into the financial results for the second quarter. And as I said, lastly, Hilde will take you through the latter bit of today's presentation.



So StrongPoint, we are a retail technology company. We have, what we call, a double opportunity in the fact that e-commerce is a global megatrend, in particular, in grocery is growing. And with that growth, you'll be seeing both the need to improve the operations and productivity in stores but also to see e-commerce business being sustainable financially for the grocers to make that business go around.



At StrongPoint, we provide both these opportunities. Also, in today's environment, with high inflationary pressure, that