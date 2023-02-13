Q4 2022 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q4 presentation from StrongPoint. Today, we're going to go through the Q4 results. And following this session, we're going to have a separate strategy update session that we do every year about this time. That session will start pretty much immediately after the Q4 presentation. So at 9:15 Central European time. Hope you're able to join that as well.



But for this session, it's going to be myself and, as always, Hilde, our CFO, to present the Q4 numbers. I'll do a short introduction of StrongPoint to those of you that are new to the company, then we'll go through the financial figures and highlights, and then Hilde will do even more details on the financials.



So we said this in the past, I would just like to reiterate the double opportunity that exists for StrongPoint. The grocery retail market is going through big changes. And not just big changes, but big megatrends. The megatrends include a lack of staff in store operations, and in general, the rise of discounters across Europe and the world for that