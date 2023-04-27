Q1 2023 Strongpoint ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Jacob Tveraabak - StrongPoint ASA - CEO



first quarter presentation by StrongPoint. Today we're going to go through a pretty standard agenda. The short introduction of StrongPoint, the highlights including financial figures for Q1 and then we round off with some additional deep dive into the financials whereas, always, I will have the support and help of our CFO, Hilde.



Starting off with where StrongPoint comes from. We have numerous times and I will repeat again, talk about the double opportunity that lies with -- for StrongPoint. We're seeing an environment where labor cost is going up, household income and disposable income is getting more and more tight and, as such, the discounters are growing and becoming more and more mainstream.



And of course, the end consumers also have additional expectations from the grocers. So this is the environment that creates a perfect storm for a company like StrongPoint. Most certainly, technology will play a vital role in how to overcome these challenges, whether that is in store, where we have a number of solutions or