Strongpoint ASA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 07:15AM GMT

Morthen Johannessen - StrongPoint ASA - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, and very welcome to StrongPoint's Ordinary General Meeting. I hope quite a lot of you also had the opportunity to follow our Q1 presentation a few minutes ago, where you could see and hear that we are off to a pretty good start also on this year.



The agenda we have for this general meeting is pretty standard one. So I'm not going to spend time going through every item right now. If I didn't say it already, my name is Morthen Johannessen, Chairman of the Board, and I have also been asked to chair this meeting. After the meeting, our CFO, Hilde, will co-sign the protocol together with myself.



So let's go straight into the different agenda items of today. First, I'm very happy to be able also myself to report an all-time high. In fact, the votes we have received in advance, 16 million plus, almost 36% of the issued shares, is the highest ever. And I take that as a good sign of a good interest for our company. So thanks a lot to all of you. We have not received any amendments or new proposals to the agenda. So we can