Q3 2019 PhosAgro PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the PhosAgro Third Quarter 2019 IFRS Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Andrey Serov, Head of IR. Please go ahead, sir.



Andrey Serov - PJSC PhosAgro - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to our third quarter 2019 IFRS results conference call. So we are going to start with a short presentation, which will be followed by Q&A session. As usual, we have almost entire management team at the call.



So the presentation slides we are using today during the conference call are available on our website, phosagro.com. During this conference call, we are going to make forward-looking statements about future financial and operational results. Certainly, they are based on the management beliefs and expectations as of today and are subject to significant risk. The actual results may differ materially from the current expectations.



Let's start with the key highlights for the third quarter 2019. EBITDA in the third