Feb 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the PhosAgroÂ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 IFRS Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Andrey Serov, Head of IR. Please go ahead, sir.
Andrey Serov - PJSC PhosAgro - Head of IR
Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter and full year 2019 IFRS results conference call. So we are going to start with a short presentation, which will be followed by Q&A session. As usual, we have almost the whole management team here at the call.
The presentation slides we are using today during the conference call are available at our website, phosagro.com.
During this conference call, we are going to make forward-looking statements about the future financial and operational results. These statements are based on the management beliefs and expectations as of today and are subject to significant risks. The actual results may materially differ from the current expectations.
Let's start with the key
Full Year 2019 PhosAgro PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
Feb 21, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
