Q1 2021 PhosAgro PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Andrey Serov - Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro - Head of IR



Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to our first quarter 2021 IFRS results conference call. We're going to start with a short presentation, which will be followed by Q&A session. The presentation slides we are using today during the conference call are available at our website, phosagro.com.



Let's start with the key highlights of the first quarter. The company delivered a good set of results in the first quarter 2021. Our Q1