Feb 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the PhosAgro 2021 IFRS Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Andrey Serov, Head of IR. Please go ahead, sir.
Andrey Serov - Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro - Head of IR
Dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to our fourth quarter and 12 month 2021 IFRS results conference call. We are going to start with a short presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. We allocate approximately 40, 45 minutes for this call. So let's begin. The presentation slides we are using today during the conference call are available on our website, www.phosagro.com.
During this conference call, we are going to make forward-looking statements about future financial and operational results. These statements are based on management beliefs and expectations as of today and are subject to significant risk. The actual results may materially differ from the current expectations
Full Year 2021 PhosAgro PAO Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 10, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...