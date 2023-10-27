Port of Tauranga Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Julia Cecile Hoare - Port of Tauranga Limited - Independent Chairman



(foreign language) Good afternoon, everyone, and a really very warm welcome to this year's Annual Shareholders' Meeting of the Port of Tauranga Limited. And I'd also like to welcome and acknowledge the [AV] of the Tauranga (inaudible), who are here.



My name is Julia Hoare, and I'm privileged to share this wonderful company. Before we start, the Mercury Baypark have some housekeeping notes that they've asked me to pass on to you. Firstly, in relation to emergency evacuation. In the very unlikely event of an emergency, the fire alarm will sound throughout this theater here. So please make your way to the nearest exit, and move toward the emergency assembly points which are located in the car parks outside, and please remain outside until you are instructed but it's safe to return.



Now you'll note that today's meeting is being webcast live for the benefit of those shareholders and others who are unable to attend in person. And this is really part of our commitment to shareholders making the meetings as accessible as