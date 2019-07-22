Q2 2019 Polyus PAO Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of IR



Thanks a lot. Hi, everyone. Thanks a lot for joining our mid-summer call for Second Quarter 2019 Trading Update Results.



So we have our COO, Mr. Vladimir Polin, with us as well as our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin. So we're going to have a quick overview of our operational results for second quarter as well as some key highlights for a selective financial detail. And after that, we're going to switch to Q&A session.



With that in mind, I will pass the floor to Mr. Polin. Vladimir, the floor is yours.



Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Senior VP of Operations & Director



[Interpreted] As you know, today we announced our operational results for the second quarter of 2019.



First, a few words on ESG and