Q3 2019 Polyus PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of IR



I appreciate it. Hi, guys. Thank you for joining us for our third quarter financial results conference call. Look, we are setting new records quarter-after-quarter, definitely -- probably should be passing the floor to the top management team to speak more on this one.



So for that reason, I'll hand over to our CEO right now. Pavel Grachev, the floor is yours.



Pavel Sergeevich Grachev - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Victor. Hi, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. In the third quarter of 2019, we once again delivered very solid results, achieving a double-digit growth in production, revenue and EBITDA.



In terms of