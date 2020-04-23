Q1 2020 Polyus PAO Trading Statement Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the conference call of Polyus. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Victor Drozdov, Head of IR, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of Communication & IR



Okay. Thanks a lot for joining us today in such a turbulent times. I sincerely hope that you all and your families stay safe. So here with us on the call, we have our COO, Mr. Vladimir Polin, who will walk you through our operational numbers for the first quarter, will provide you with some additional comments on those numbers. At the same time, we do have our CFO, Mr. Mikhail Stiskin, who will give you some quick overview on selected items on financial performance of the company in the first quarter. So with that in mind, I will pass the floor to our COO, Vladimir. The floor is yours.



Vladimir Anatolyevich Polin - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Senior VP of Operations