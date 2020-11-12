Q3 & 9M 2020 Polyus PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Polyus Financial Results for Q2 2020. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



May I now hand you over to Victor Drozdov, Head of IR, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead.



Victor Drozdov - Public Joint Stock Company Polyus - Director of Communication & IR



Hello, fellows. Thanks a lot for joining our call today. We have just published our third quarter 2020 financial results, which is definitely a set of solid numbers provided to you. At the same time, earlier today, we published the key highlights for the prefeasibility study for Sukhoi Log, which brought us even closer to what's going to be a unique producing asset.



So today, we have our CEO, Mr. Pavel Grachev; our Vice President for Engineering, Mr. [Mikhail Aleshin]; and our Vice President for Strategy and Business Development, Mr. Anton Rumyantsev, to elaborate a bit more on both those financial results and the key highlights of pre-feasibility study.



So with that in