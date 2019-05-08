May 08, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Prosegur Q1 2019 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, 8th of May 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speakers today. Your first speaker, Antonio de CÃ¡rcer. Please go ahead, sir.



Antonio de CÃ¡rcer - Prosegur CompaÃ±Ã­a de Seguridad - S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon and welcome to Prosegur's first quarter results presentation. We expect this presentation to last about 30 minutes, during which, we will provide you with a detailed information on the most relevant aspects of the period. The presentation will be led by Antonio Rubio, CFO of Prosegur; Christoph Schoofs, Capital Markets Director and myself.



I would like to remind you that this webcast has been prerecorded. At the end of this presentation, we will open the lines for a live Q&A session, and the presentation will remain available