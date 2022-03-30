Q4 2021 Proximar Seafood AS Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

PÃ¥l Grimsrud - Proximar Seafood AS - CFO



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to this presentation of the second half of 2021, as well as full year of 2021 of Proximar Seafood.



My name is PÃ¥l Grimsrud. I'm the CFO of the company. And we'll, together with Joachim Nielsen, run through this presentation. Joachim has, this week, been relocated to Japan with his family, giving us a few technical challenges. But we will however take your questions in the end of this presentation.



In this presentation, we will take you through the highlights of the last six months, but also take this into the context of the full year and how this contributes to our long-term plans. We are now well into the construction of our 5,300 tonnes land-based salmon farming facility being erected just outside Tokyo by the iconic Mount Fuji.



This prime location is just hour and a half away from close to 40 million people. We will touch more into the details of this shortly. But I would emphasize that the world, as we see it today, makes locally produced fish a very attractive business model.

