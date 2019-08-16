Q2 2019 PTT PCL Earnings Presentation (Thai) Transcript

Aug 16, 2019 / NTS GMT

Presentation (Thai)

Aug 16, 2019 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Arawadee Photisaro

PTT Public Company Limited - Senior EVP of Corporate Strategy

* Chansin Treenuchagron

PTT Public Company Limited - CEO, President, Secretary of the Board & Director

* Pannalin Mahawongtikul

PTT Public Company Limited - CFO



Before, let's start with key business drivers, oil prices Average Dubai prices for first half. It's still lower than last year, but on a Q-on-Q basis, the price is up by 6%, which is quite decent. For the higher price of crude in second half is due to the supply as OPEC and outside of OPEC partners still continue to cut down their production as a result of the agreement as well as the sanctions imposed upon Venezuela, and stricter sanctions on Iran imposed by the United States. So first half, the average price is down resulting from trade war and concerns over slowing global economy. Fuel oil