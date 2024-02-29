Puma SE Capital Markets Day 1 Transcript

Feb 29, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Gottfried Hoppe - PUMA SE - IR



Hi, everyone. Thanks for taking the journey to the beautiful Herzogenaurach to enjoy the day with us today. It's a great pleasure to have you here and of course, I would also like to thank everyone who's following us online through the webcast. My name is Gottfried Hoppe and I'm heading Investor Relations here at Puma. And on behalf of the entire Management Board as well as of our senior executives, I would like to welcome you officially to the Capital Markets Day 2024.



It's not that often that we do a Capital Markets Day. It's been actually quite a while since we have had the last one. It was in London in 2018, and back then we promised you guys that we would hold the next one at our headquarters in Herzogenaurach, and as we like to deliver on promises here we are today.



We are super excited to welcome you to our campus and to show you and make you familiar with the spirit of our amazing PUMA culture. And as we are consider ourselves to be a people-first company, I would like to start with introducing the speakers to you first.



We have the entire