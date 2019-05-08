Q2 2019 Powell Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Powell Industries Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It's now my pleasure to introduce your host, Mark Roberson, Dennard Lascar, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Mark Roberson - Dennard Lascar Associates, LLC - Assistant VP of IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Powell Industries' conference call today to review fiscal year 2019 second quarter results. With me on the call today are Brett Cope, Powell's CEO; and Mike Metcalf, Powell's CFO.



Before I turn the call over to management, I have the usual details to cover. There will be a replay of today's call, and it will be available via webcast by going to the company's website, powellind.com, or a telephonic replay will be available until May 15. The information on how to access the replay was provided in yesterday's earnings release. Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 8, 2019,