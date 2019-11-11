Q3 2019 QSC AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Yes, a warm welcome to our Q3 conference call, the first clean quarter post Plusnet. I'm calling in from Munich. My colleagues, Arne Thull, Head of Investor Relations; and my CFO, Stefan Baustert -- our CFO are in Cologne. Yes, and like always, I would like to start with a strategy update and a kind of introduction before I would like to hand over to Stefan, who will lead us through the financials.



So let's immediately start with Page 4. Not a surprise because we already pre-released revenues on October 15. Yes, simply said, we are back on growth. Plus 7% on the adjusted Q2 numbers from EUR 30 million -- EUR 30.1 million to EUR 32.3 million, mainly driven by Cloud business and Consulting.



Let's come to Page 5 where you can see the total contract value, which is the